LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special program designed to help provide a better quality of life for wounded active military and veterans is seeing the public’s help.

Walker Furniture’s 8th annual Help for Heroes program is looking for nominees who may be in need of specialized furniture.

Family greeting returning soldiers. (Getty Images)

The program is asking for nominee letters to be sent in by Sunday, Aug 14.

This year the program will select 12 active military personnel or veterans who are in need.

The Help for Heroes program relies on letters from the community describing the situations of prospective recipients. Walker Furniture will provide necessary items that are not generally available through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, such as lift chairs, adjustable beds, new mattresses, dining sets, and a variety of other furniture.

The American Legion, Paradise Post 149 will assist in reviewing, evaluating, and making final selections from the letters.

Those interested in nominating an active military personnel member or veteran can do so by submitting a letter in the following way.

8th Annual Help for Heroes