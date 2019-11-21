Heavy snowfall at Lee Canyon in advance of December opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mount Charleston saw its first snowfall of the winter season Wednesday and by Thursday morning Lee Canyon was reporting 10 inches of snowfall.

Lee Canyon is not yet open to the public, but annual visitors are already anticipating a solid base of snow for skiing, snowboarding, and other winter activities.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=593007304838451

In advance of the snow play area opening, officials warn residents and visitors to prepare for winter conditions when visiting the area.

A winter wonderland! It's the first snow of the season on Mount Charleston! #8NN #stormtracker8 Posted by 8 News Now on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Lee Canyon Visitation Tips:

Make sure your car is in good working condition, has a full tank of gas, and remember that cell phone service is limited on the mountain.

Observe and comply with highway reader boards and flashing signs on State Routes 156 (Lee Canyon Road) and 157 (Kyle Canyon Road) when they indicate that you must have four-wheel drive and snow tires or tire chains in order to proceed up the mountain.

Abide by all posted parking signs. There is limited parking in snow play areas. Illegally parked vehicles may be fined and towed.

Wear appropriate outdoor clothing including layering light and warm clothing, gloves, hats, scarves and waterproof boots.

Avoid show play in areas with traffic and dangerous objects like trees and rocks.

Do not sled in areas with less than 12 inches of snow.

Do not trespass on private property or closed areas.

Call 511 for information on road conditions and closures, or visit the Nevada Department of Transportation’s website here.

The #FirstSnow of winter is here! #LeeCanyon received about one inch last night and another 2-3 this morning. Not enough to open but heavy and perfect for base building, keeping us right on track for early December opening. Expecting snow throughout the day and into tomorrow. Always check nvroads.com for road conditions and restrictions. The ski resort is still CLOSED to the public and active construction is underway. Posted by Lee Canyon on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Lee Canyon is scheduled to open in December pending snow conditions.