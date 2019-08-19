HEARTWARMING VIDEO: 2 dogs rescued from fire

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Firefighters rescued Kiwi and Cocoa from a house fire in Carmichael, CA and reunited with their grateful owner. Sacramento Metro Fire District firefighters found the two small dogs.

When firefighters arrived at the home, they found “heavy fire conditions.” Once the flames were out, firefighters searched the home and discovered the dogs — one was unconscious.

Oxygen masks were used to revive the dogs. The animal masks were donated to the fire department to specifically be used for this purpose.