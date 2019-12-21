Heartwarming photo of NY deputy comforting dog struck by vehicle goes viral

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (KLAS) — A heartwarming moment where a sheriff’s deputy comforted a dog that was struck by a vehicle in New York has gone viral. The Chautauqua County Sheriff‘s office posted the photo, showing Sgt. Chris Howlett comforting ‘Rogue’ with his jacket as she lay in the snow.

The office said Rogue sustained minor injuries but was reunited with her owners, who are monitoring her condition.

In part, the Facebook post reads:

“During times that there seems to be negative press towards law enforcement, this shows a bit of compassion on the part of law enforcement and specifically our deputies … ”

In an update provided in the comments, the sheriff’s office noted the family reached out and said Rogue is being monitored by veterinarians. She is doing well, and her family is hoping she’ll be able to return home Monday.

Thank you, Sgt. Howlett!