HEARTWARMING: Husband serenades wife before cancer surgery

(CNN) — A North Carolina woman is facing her second battle with brain cancer but this time she’s not going through it alone. Her husband is giving her reason to fight.

Newlyweds Ray and Rosyln Singleton are on a journey they never expected.

“To me, cancer is a blessing because it’s my way of telling people that no matter what it is, it’s going to be OK.”

Roslyn is facing her second battle with brain cancer. She noticed changes with her health while she was serving in the Navy in 2008. By 2013, before she’d ever met Ray, she received the first diagnosis.

“The first round was more aggressive. The tumor was the size of an orange,” she said.

By 2016, when the couple first met, Roslyn was cancer free. By 2018, the two were married and then came Oct. 2019.

“I wasn’t expecting for it to come back because I was young, and I was taking care of myself,” she said.

The cancer was back and throughout their journey, Ray has been using his love for music to encourage his wife, and to calm himself. He made a video for her, while sitting in the waiting room a few weeks ago, before her second brain surgery — just to make her smile.

“I don’t know if she’ll be able to see this, but I want to make something for her that will make her smile after having her head cut open.”

It did a lot more than that. The video up going viral. The song in Ray’s tribute is from Grammy-nominated artist Daniel Caesar. His management team contacted the couple, and shared how their video inspired him.

From there, they also were extended an invitation to international music festival–Coachella.

“I told my pastor and God in front of a lot of people, I’m with her through sickness and health and this is just a part of that,” Ray Singleton said.