HEARTBREAKING RESCUE: Koala surrounded by wildfire

A woman spotted the koala bear attempting to cross a street during a fire in New South Wales, Australia on Tuesday. The woman braved the flames and took off her top and used the shirt to wrap the badly burned animal. She also used water to cool off the animal.

The koala was taken to an animal hospital. It’s estimated as many as 350 of the marsupials may have been killed in the wildfires that have plagued the country this summer.