LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Women should know that perimenopause and menopause are not just phases of their life. Still, according to one medical professional, they can be associated with some severe diseases.

Dr. Kavita Desai said women need to start prioritizing their health and making perimenopause and menopause a topic spoken about more openly.

Desai, who ran a cardiovascular risk factor prevention clinic and owned a multi-disciplinary medical clinic with a pharmacy specializing in pain care, including fibromyalgia, spent years researching risk factors for women. That research inspired Desai to start her own women’s health company, Revivele.

Desai said women need to have more discussions about perimenopause, the precursor to menopause. Commonly discussed are symptoms like hot flashes, difficulty sleeping, and fatigue that some women notice as early as their mid-30s, while others will not experience until around 50. She said many other symptoms can be serious.

“Some that are quite debilitating, like heart palpitations, tinnitus, ringing in the ears, dry, itchy skin, osteoporosis, and bone loss,” said Desai.

Desai said women need estrogen and progesterone to feel their best, and as they lose those hormones, they need to change their lifestyles. She said her approach is multi-faceted, with the first change being dietary. Avoid processed carbs and sugar.

“We do not process sugars the same once we start to go through menopause,” said Desai. “Without our estrogen, our insulin sensitivity changes.”

Desai suggests changing a diet to one with more whole foods, plant-based foods, and clean protein sources. She suggests moving more to burn calories and adding strength training to exercise routines to help build muscle.

Sleep routines often become disrupted, and the doctor suggests it could help to find some ways to manage stress better.

“During our perimenopausal years, with the loss of estrogen, a lot of women tend to have increased stress levels, increased anxiety and depression, so again that’s something we should be focusing on with more mindfulness, meditation, yoga,” Desai said.

She added that supplements can help with a lot of the symptoms and with inflammation. Increasing omega threes, Vitamin D, and B-complex can be a good idea. Ashwagandha and Rhodiola can help reduce stress.

Desai wrote a book called “Lady Parts: Putting Women’s Health Back in Women’s Hands,” available on Amazon.com, that she says empowers women to take control of their health through easy-to-follow tips and knowledge.