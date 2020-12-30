Telehealth industry surges amid COVID-19 pandemic; officials say it is here to stay

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the Medical Economics® 2020 Telehealth-EHR Survey, more than 77% of doctors surveyed used telehealth for the first time because of COVID-19.

Gone are the days when you need to make an appointment and wait weeks to get into a doctor’s office.

COVID-19 has shined a light on how you can get personalized quality care with telehealth services.

Online provider “Nurx” says this type of care is here to stay. Nurx serves 300,000 patients a month and is growing.

Instead of being a second or third choice for care, Nurx CEO Varsha Rao believes it is now the first choice for many women.

You fill out medical history online, just like you would in a doctor’s office, but then you chat or private message a provider.

“Patients always have the opportunity to ask questions have interactions many times our patients are telling us that our providers are giving them more information and better information more education than in-person settings,” Rao said.

Some health insurance companies include telehealth as a benefit.

A study done this summer shows physicians are still concerned about security, workflow integration and telehealth reimbursement.

Even though 76% of people are interested in telehealth, just 46% of people surveyed used it, but that could change as we continue to move through a world post pandemic.