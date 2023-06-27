LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s National HIV Testing Day, and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is urging people to get tested.

The health district reports that positive HIV numbers are still high in Southern Nevada.

“Take the test and take the next step” was the theme for this year’s HIV testing day.

Eight mobile clinics were spread throughout the valley for anyone needing to get tested or simply come by to get information.

If you missed out on Tuesday’s testing day SNHD has HIV testing in their clinic at no cost.

SNHD will offer Express HIV testing free from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sexual Health Clinic, 280 S. Decatur Blvd. You will know the results within 60 seconds.

Express testing will also be available from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church Sexual Health Clinic, 4201 W. Washington Ave. Appointments are not required, but clients must be asymptomatic.

“The CDC recommends that everyone in their lifetime be tested for HIV, so we want every single person in our community to come out,” according to Rachel Holbert, a health educator with SNHD.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about 1.2 million people in the U.S. are HIV positive — and 13% of them don’t know they have it.

The latest available data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services says 441 people in Clark County were diagnosed with the sexually transmitted disease. That was in 2021

However, there have been advances in treatment.

“If someone is diagnosed as HIV positive, we will help them get on antiretroviral therapy which is medication they would take it every single day which would make their viral load become so low that it is still undetectable, their sexual partners will not get it nor their babies,” Holbert said.