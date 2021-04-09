‘Simplifed’ offers virtual lactation and feeding expertise to expecting moms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So many businesses that offer tele-medicine have seen a huge jump in service this past year. That includes parents who are hungry for information when its comes to their infant’s health and feeding.

If you’re pregnant, you’ve probably got tons of questions about breast feeding and what foods to feed your baby, and once you give birth, carting a newborn back and forth from the doctor can be a daunting task.

Convenience and less stress for parents are just a few of the reasons mom and CEO Andrea Ippolito started her own business called “Simplifed.”

It’s a tele-lactation and feeding company that works one on one with new parents starting when they’re pregnant and through the growth of their baby.

You will be teamed up with international board-certified lactation consultants to help you understand what’s going on with your infant’s health.

“We’ve seen great interest in our platform, because with covid-19 you are nervous to leave your home with your baby, to go in public,” said ippolito. “Even before covid-19 it’s hard to strap in your newborn baby into a carseat and go to clinic. So, we provide support from comfort and safety from home. Access it when and where they need it.”

Ippolito says this service is covered by health insurance, you can also use your HSA and FSA to cover these appointments.

If you’d like to book an appointment from the comfort of your home, CLICK HERE.