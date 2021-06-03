Pointers from a Pediatrician: Keeping kids safe in the heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re in the middle of our first heat wave here in the valley, and that means kids are spending more time in the sun and around the water. 8 News Now wanted to go over some important reminders to make sure we’re keeping them safe.

Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe, owner and medical director of Siena Pediatrics, joined us to talk everything from pool safety to safe sunscreens.

Yesterday, we reported that traces of a chemical tied to blood cancers have been detected in dozens of popular sunscreens and after-sun products. This is according to tests conducted by online pharmacy and lab Valisure. You can find the list of safe sunscreen products in the document below.

You can find the list of sunscreen products they did find Benzene in below.

For additional information on the tests, click here.