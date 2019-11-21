Long-term male birth control could be available within the next year

FRANKFURT, GERMANY – MAI 02: Young business man pushes a stroller on Mai 02, 2016 in Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Koehler/Photothek via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY (CBS) — An injectable male birth control that just cleared a clinical trial could be available to the public within the next seven months, scientists in India say.

According to this article from CBS New York, the new method involves injecting a polymer into the vas deferens, blocking sperm from leaving the testicles.

“The trials are over, including extended, phase 3 clinical trials for which 303 candidates were recruited with 97.3% success rate and no reported side-effects,” Dr. R.S. Sharma, senior scientist with the Indian Council of Medical Research, told the Hindustan Times.

The contraceptive is designed as a replacement for surgical vasectomy, which is the only male sterilisation method available in the world.



The manufacture, sale and distribution of new medical innovation in India requires approval from Drug Controller General of India. That’s expected to take about six to seven months.

“Non-surgical procedures are always preferred over surgical procedures because they will be safer and less invasive,” said Dr Anup Kumar, head of urology and renal transplant department, Safdarjung Hospital. “More men are likely to opt for it.”

Researchers in the U.S. have been working on a similar contraceptive, called Vasalgel, but it is still under development.