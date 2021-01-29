‘Laughter Yoga’ lifts spirits, rises in popularity during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic is sparking new interest in a type of exercise that is helping people lift their spirits.

It is called “Laughter Yoga,” and during the seriousness of the pandemic, we could definitely use a little of this medicine.

With COVID restrictions, instructors around the world are moving laughter online. Odette, better known as Lady Ha Ha, teaches a class in the UK.

“Laughter changes the biochemistry within minutes,” said Ute Devika, Laughter Yoga coach. “We are swamped with endorphins and serotonin and happy-maker hormones.”

There is real science to back up the benefits.

Doctors in California tracked the effects of laughter on the brain and body. Research shows it lowers blood pressure and reduces the level of stress hormones.

It also helps boost the immune system.