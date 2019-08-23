Illinois death could be first from lung illness linked to vaping

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students at the school in Massachusetts. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, the Vapor Technology Association filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government to delay a review of electronic cigarettes. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vaping: Is it really safer than smoking? That is the big question a lot of health officials are asking now, more than ever. Illinois health officials announced Friday the death of an adult who had vaped and later developed a severe respiratory illness.

According to CNN, this is the first such death reported amid a growing number of lung illnesses across the country. Doctors think they could be connected to e-cigarettes.

The Illinostate health department said patients experienced a variety of symptoms — including cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhea — that “worsened over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital.”

Also, on Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was aware of 193 potential cases of severe lung disease in 22 states. They’re all thought to be caused by vaping, CNN reported.