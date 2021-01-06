Health Watch: Why pregnant women should feel safe getting the COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Tier 2 vaccination for COVID-19 quickly approaches, one group may be hesitant to roll up their sleeves.

Pregnant women were not part of the clinical trails. So, the trouble is there is no safety or efficacy data on how they or nursing mothers will respond to these vaccines.

The CDC says pregnant women can choose to get vaccinated. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advises that COVID-19 vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant women.

Women are split over protection from the vaccine and safety of their fetus.

“We don’t know what long term effects even look like for pregnant women as a whole,” said expectant mother Taiwo Odusanya. “So, we certainly don’t know what long-term effects look like for fetuses.”

“Initially, I would say there was some hesitation just because I mean, at the very beginning, I felt like everyone else did that the vaccine may have been a little bit rushed, but once I had the data in my hands that hesitation really went away,” said Meagan Garibay, RN at Comanche County Memorial Hospital

Dr. Laura Riley is an OBGYN at New York Presbyterian. She says even with the lack of data, the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks of COVID-19.

Like any vaccine, expectant moms should always check with their doctor.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists encourages pregnant patients who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine to sign up for the CDC’s safety monitoring program.