Health Watch: Election Stress Disorder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People on both sides of the political divide are feeling tense, anxious and overwhelmed right now. But how do you know when that stress is becoming a serious mental health issue?

In today’s Health Watch, we take a look at some startling statistics.

A global pandemic is stressful enough, but add a presidential election to the mix — an election that’s divided families and communities — and you can feel like you’re in a real pressure cooker.

The term “Election Stress Disorder” is becoming widely used and accepted.

A recent study shows just how stressed Americans are feeling.

The American Psychological Association conducted the “Stress in America” study. It shows nearly 70% of all adults surveyed feel the election is a significant source of stress right now.

It also found 76% of Democrats, 67% of Republicans and 64% of Independents believe this election is a significant stressor.

Stephanie Waitt is a licensed therapist in Sherman, Texas.

“…Everywhere we turn, wherever we go, there’s something that’s a big deal, and I’m hearing a lot, too, we don’t have a lot of control over these things,” Waitt explained. “We don’t know the outcome or when things are going to be different or what that is going to look like. I think that uncertainty makes it hard because you don’t know how to plan, you don’t know what to expect, and novelty just feels really uncomfortable.”

Election stress can translate to trouble sleeping, being cranky or irritable and feeling anxious about being around people who don’t share your political view.

In terms of ways to cope, Dr. Waitt suggests focusing on things you can control. You might need to give social media a break, maybe even place boundaries on what you’ll talk about with certain people. Be sure to exercise or try meditation.

If you feel you’re at a breaking point, talk to someone, like a counselor, to get you back in balance.