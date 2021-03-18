Expert gives allergy relief tips as pollen counts spike in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allergy sufferers are dealing with high counts of mulberry, ash and elm right now. Our spring winds don’t help much either because they spread the pollen.

But if you thiink you leave it all outdoors when you head inside your home, you’re wrong.

“We don’t realize allergies come inside with us, if I’m picking up pollen collecting the dust and invisible pollens on my clothes, I’m going to bring those inside,” said Dr. Kathleen Winston. “So, take your shoes off, change your clothes, especially someone who is sensitive.”

Dr. Winston, Dean for the College of Nursing for the University of Phoenix, says every season make sure your ventilation system is working properly and change those filters.

Wash your hair, and change out that pillowcase as well.

She says over-the-counter saline nasal spray helps keep your nasal passages moist.

Just because you didn’t have allergies at one point in your life, doesn’t mean you are immune.

“I know there are people out there they say ‘I don’t have any allergies and my husband has lots,’ then suddenly they too begin to experience that, or an older adult who says I didn’t have allergies as a child but all of a sudden I’m finding I have runny nose, and sinus complaints,” said Dr. Winston.

The good news is that when our heat comes, which isn’t too far from now seasonal allergy sufferers won’t have to worry again, until the fall.