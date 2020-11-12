During National Diabetes Awareness Month, learn to recognize the warning signs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is one of the country’s most expensive diseases and it’s the seventh leading cause of death. November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and it is a good time to explore the physical and financial impacts of the disease as well as what to look for.

Every year, an estimated 10,000 people in Nevada are diagnosed with diabetes.

People with the condition have medical costs nearly two and half times higher than others. The average patient can spend more than $9,000 a year on health care costs.

What is troubling is roughly 75,000 Nevadans have diabetes and don’t know it.

The number one risk factor is obesity. If you are overweight, your chances of being diagnosed skyrocket. Other causes include high blood pressure, high cholesterol and inactivity.

If you smoke, that increases your risk by nearly 40 percent.

Those with diabetes will live shorter lives too — up to 14 years for a women and 18 for a man.

So, Saturday on World Diabetes Day, you are encouraged to adopt a healthy lifestyle and know the warning signs.

Hunger and fatigue

Peeing more often and being thirstier

Dry mouth and itchy skin

Losing weight without trying to

Blurred vision

