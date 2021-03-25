Why you should keep track of your COVID-19 vaccination card

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have been vaccinated, do not lose your COVID-19 vaccination card. It could be necessary for certain activities in the future, like traveling.

Royal Marty is starting to travel for work once again.

“We are a biochemical manufacturing company, he said. “…I have now been vaccinated. I have my first international travel scheduled for end of April to Egypt.”

Marty not only feels safer with the vaccine but says some businesses prefer to have people vaccinated.

“I’m definitely getting that question from people I am going to visit,” he explained, “but also from people coming to visit us.”

The vaccination could be required for several things in the near future.

“The last month has been crazy, absolutely crazy,” shared Abby Lagman of Blissful Travel. She says more people are making plans.

Lagman is also starting to notice changes around the world when it comes to vaccination requirements, with Iceland now requiring tourists to have their shot.

“There are speculations that other European countries are going to require it in May and over the summer,” she explained. “Also, cruise lines are starting to add requirements for vaccinations.”

The card that you get at a vaccination site is not replaceable as of now, but you can access records on the Nevada immunization website, according to Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The health district also says some employers may require it, but businesses do not have to require it, as of now/.

“The requirements seem to be changing every week,” said Lagman.

She notes if you are making travel plans, you should be prepared to have proof.

“I think it is something you will need in the future; keep it handy.”

If you are worried about losing yours, you can take pictures of it and email them to yourself so you have access on your phone. Some are suggesting laminating it; Staples and Office Depot are offering free lamination for vaccination cards, as well.