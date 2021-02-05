When can I get my second dose? Clearing up confusion over vaccine scheduling

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now and the I-Team continue to answer your vaccine-related questions. One of the biggest is, “Is it OK if I schedule my second dose a few days before or after the target date?”

The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose after three weeks; the Moderna vaccine after four.

Health officials said Friday there is no need to worry about getting a second dose exactly three or four weeks after the first dose, depending on which vaccine you get. However, you should try to get the vaccine two days before or two days after the date given to you by your provider.

“Three is a little bit of flexibility,” Nevada DHHS’s Candice McDaniel said. “They give essentially two days prior and two days after for what we refer to as the open window.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also said second doses can be administered as late as six weeks after the first.

The best practice is to get the second dose as close to the three- or four-week target as you can.

Immunize Nevada recommends signing up for the VaxText text system to get reminders. You can opt-in by texting “ENROLL” to 1-833-VaxText (829-8398).

“The provider who gives you your first vaccine will also give you paperwork with the follow-up date on it and will notify you by phone, email, or text, depending on their appointment system,” a message on Immunize Nevada’s website said.

The Southern Nevada Health District also provides this guidance: