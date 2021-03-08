What to Know: Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine documents, cost

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some misinformation has been trickling in about the COVID-19 vaccination process. A reminder: no one should be paying any out-of-pocket costs to get vaccinated.

If you receive a phone call asking for payment, do not provide it.

The state has warned Nevadans before that scammers are trying to take advantage of people during the pandemic. According to Candice McDaniel, who heads the state’s vaccination efforts, even if your health insurance information is collected at a vaccination site, you still should not pay any out-of-pocket costs.

“Their insurance might be billed for an administrative fee, like through a pharmacy as an example, but there is no out-of-pocket costs whatsoever,” she explained.

Another concern we’ve heard is the issue of identification and whether you need a Nevada ID, like a driver’s license, to get vaccinated here. McDaniel tells the I-Team an individual would not be turned away if they do not have a Nevada ID. You will need to present ID at the vaccination site, so the dose can be reported, but there is no requirement that it has to be a Nevada ID.

If you would like to book an appointment but need assistance, you can call Nevada 211. It’s a resource especially for anyone who needs to book an appointment but may be having trouble doing it online or doesn’t have internet access.