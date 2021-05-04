What to Know: Clark County mask guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is rolling back mask use, as more than 47% of Clark County’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. You no longer have to wear a mask outside, unless you’re at a large gathering.

This also aligns with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

“It feels great. I still have it with me, just in case if more people come around, and we start feeling uncomfortable, or they feel uncomfortable,” said Jonathan Vontobel, who is vaccinated. “It feels normal, almost what it felt like a year and a half ago.”

Indoor mask use is still recommended at places like retail stores, gyms and malls for everyone, including vaccinated people, who have waited two weeks for the full effect.

This is great news for most, while others are still not on board.

Rivka Hershcovicz, who is not vaccinated, tells 8 News Now she doesn’t wear her mask outside.

“When I’m outside, I don’t like to wear my mask. You know, but indoor, I do wear my mask,” she said. “But outside, I think it’s fresh air, and we don’t need to wear a mask outside.” She added it doesn’t make her feel uncomfortable.

If you’re not vaccinated, according to health guidelines, you should continue to wear a face mask indoors and outdoors. This is for your protection and others.

The only time the CDC says you can remove your mask is if you are gathered among people that have been fully vaccinated, but you should still keep six feet apart.

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed the latest emergency directive on Monday with these changes. He states that businesses should continue to enforce mask wearing indoors and have the right to refuse service, otherwise.

The CDC has also lifted travel restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated.