What to Expect: Second COVID-19 vaccine dose appointments at Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has what you need to know before your appointment at the Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) mega COVID-19 vaccination sites.

During our tour, there were some nurses who received the second dose of their vaccine. While they tell us they are relieved to be vaccinated, they are also glad with how this process will be.

Sarah Lugo is the senior community health nurse for SNHD. She says the main concern right now is having the public understand the first dose and second dose are given in different locations.

Las Vegas Convention Center hours Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30AM to 3:30PM @8NewsNow. pic.twitter.com/TlZikTfBU6 — Sally Jaramillo (@SallyjTV) February 2, 2021

“Las Vegas Convention Center specifically for anyone who received the first dose at one of the SNHD or at one of their community partners’ sites,” Lugo explained.

Those community partners she’s talking about include Cashman Center, Mack Middle School and Western High.

On the day of your appointment at the convention center, make sure to bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) immunization card.

“If they do not have that CDC immunization card, they’ll be checked into NV WebIZ to check which vaccine they received,” said Lugo.

Las Vegas Convention Center will be @SNHDinfo second dose clinic site starting tomorrow! @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/XtfD54llFG — Sally Jaramillo (@SallyjTV) February 2, 2021

They will also make sure the dose interval dates are correct. Once approved, you will be sent to the Moderna or Pfizer site to start the process.

“Then, they will come through and go right over. We have red as our Pfizer side, blue as our Moderna side,” Lugo explained. …”They’ll be able to walk right over to the nurses station, get their vaccine, walk right behind them to the observation station, where they will be observed for 15-30 minutes.”

Jessica Jhonson is a registered nurse who just received her second dose.

“I thought everything was great. The different colors to keep people separate make sure you are getting the right vaccine,” she said. “The nurses were great. If I had any questions, they would have helped me out. It was just really easy.”

8 News Now has received a lot of questions and concerns about getting the vaccine. The health district asks to be patient as they improve the process to get everyone vaccinated.

The hours of the second dose vaccination site at the convention center are Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.