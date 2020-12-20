Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup recommends Moderna vaccine, confirms it is safe and efficacious

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, made up of nationally acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunization and public health, says the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious for use in the western states of Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington.

The workgroup completed its review of the federal process Saturday night and provided its confirmation to the Governors of the states Sunday morning.

The Moderna vaccine is the second COVID-19 vaccine supported for use in these states, following Pfizer. Shipments are expected early this week, Governor Sisolak’s office stated in a news release.

Washington, Oregon and Nevada joined California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup in October. The workgroup has independently reviewed the FDA’s actions on COVID-19 vaccinations, and will continue doing so.

Statement from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak:

“Once again, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has shown that we work better together, especially during the ongoing pandemic. I am glad to see the state-level review of the recently approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has come to the same conclusion as the FDA: the vaccine is safe and will be a valuable tool toward protecting Nevadans from this deadly virus. Nevada’s immunization team has done tremendous work in the last eight months to plan and prepare for this historic distribution process, and the first week of distributing the Pfizer vaccine has gone smoothly. Our team is ready to move forward similarly with the Moderna vaccine once our first allocation arrives. I want to again thank my fellow Governors for engaging in this work in a truly collaborative effort. Nevadans – and residents throughout the West – should be proud of the review the workgroup has done to help add another layer of confidence in this vaccine.” Gov. Sisolak

Statement from California Governor Gavin Newsom: