‘We live in fear’: Nevadans ages 65-69 push to get vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Nevadans are fed up with the State’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, saying they have been waiting too long to get their shot.

These frustrations come as officials try to add more vaccination clinics around the valley. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available for those age 70 and older, as well as for utility workers, from Feb. 17-19 at the Chuck Minker Sports Complex, 275 N. Mojave Rd.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD), other sites this week include Pearson Community Center, Desert Pines High School, the Cashman Center and the Health District offices.

But appointments are still only for those 70 and up, which is leaving other seniors irritated.

“For people like me, we live in fear every day,” said Henderson resident Shirley Brice.

Brice is 66-years-old and has two underlying heart conditions, but she still cannot get the vaccine. According to Nevada’s vaccination playbook, only those 70 and older, as well as frontline community support workers, are eligible right now.

“I am so frustrated,” Brice said.

That is why Brice started an online petition, in an effort to get the State to include those 65- to 69-years-old now, rather than keep them waiting. The petition also includes making people with underlying health conditions eligible for the vaccine.

Brice says she also wanted to start the petition because of certain people jumping the line to get vaccinated.

The 8 News Now I-Team reported last month that some elected officials in Henderson got vaccinated the same day as first responders.

“We are dying from COVID, and it’s so maddening to see younger people, non-essential workers, getting the vaccine,” Brice said.

Efforts are being made to speed up the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The City of Las Vegas just announced the clinic at Chuck Minker Sports Complex, on the east side of town, for those 70 and older and utility workers. In a press release, the City says, “The utility worker category includes those who are employed by providers of gas, power, water and sanitation services.”

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

If you qualify, click here to schedule an appointment.

“We’ve continued to improve,” said Dr. Christina Madison, an associate professor of pharmacy practice at Roseman University of Health Sciences.

Madison administers the vaccine at Roseman University clinics. She says what will help get the 65- to 69-year-old Nevadans the shot faster is the availability of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

“If that gets authorization, then that’s another vaccine that we will have to be able to get through the priority groups quicker,” Madison said.

While Brice understands this is a complex process, she remains set on her main mission.

“We want the State, Governor Sisolak in particular, to change the playbook right now,” Brice said.

8 News Now reached out to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office to see if there are any plans to make seniors age 65 to 69 eligible for the vaccine soon, but we did not hear back before this story aired. Brice’s petition has over 115 signatures, as of Monday night.