“We can beat the virus and continue our progress to safely reopen…,” Sisolak reacts to Biden signing the American Rescue Plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Marking a year of loss and disruption, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package that he said will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden signing the American Rescue Plan:

“Today, President Joe Biden took bold and necessary action to sign the American Rescue Plan and bring much needed relief to the country, and to Nevada. This package will help bring back the American economy and provide much needed relief and assistance for hundreds of thousands of Nevada families.

This stimulus provides a strategy to help fund ongoing vaccination efforts and helps further mitigate the spread of COVID-19, while also providing immediate economic relief to the hardest hit communities across our State. With this legislation, we can beat the virus and continue our progress to safely reopen schools buildings and get our economy back on track.

I look forward to working with leaders across the State to help make sure as many Nevadans can benefit from this relief package as quickly as possible, while also developing a strategy to maximize these funds for long term benefits. I want to thank members of Nevada’s federal delegation who voted for this measure – Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen, Congresswoman Dina Titus, Congresswoman Susie Lee and Congressman Steven Horsford – for continuing to work tirelessly on behalf of all Nevadans.”

The signing came hours before President Biden will deliver his first prime-time address since taking office. He’s aiming to steer the nation toward a hungered-for sentiment — hope — as he marks one year since the onset of the pandemic that has killed more than 529,000 Americans.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 10: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck at the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced that the government will purchase 100 million more doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” Biden said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office.

Biden originally planned to sign the bill on Friday, but it arrived at the White House more quickly than anticipated.