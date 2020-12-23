WATCH: UMC receives 3,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — University Medical Center received the hospital’s first allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning, and in the shipment, UMC received 3,000 doses.

On Tuesday, UMC announced that it provided COVID-19 vaccinations to more than 2,000 of its team members since receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 14. That number is a little over half of UMC’s 4,000 employees who work across its hospital campus and ambulatory clinic locations.

The coronavirus vaccine is now available to all UMC employees, in addition to providers and contractors who regularly and primarily work at UMC facilities.

UMC says it will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for its staff in the coming days and weeks. The hospital plans to begin administering the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to UMC staff on Jan. 4, 2021.