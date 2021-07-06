Washoe County reports second COVID-19 Delta variant death

RENO-SPARKS, Nev. (KLAS) — Washoe County has reported its second COVID-19 Delta variant-related death. The deceased was a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

The Washoe County COVID-19 Regional Information Center says he had not received the vaccine.

Another 14 Delta variant cases have also been reported in the county, bringing the total number to 65.

The county’s first Delta variant-related death was confirmed on July 2. The patient was a woman in her 40s, with no underlying conditions. She was hospitalized and had not received the vaccine.

The Washoe County Health District is hosting COVID-19 vaccine sites with event organizers and local businesses. No appointments are required. For a full list of those events, click here.