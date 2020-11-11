WARN reports Optum RX and The Smith Center will layoff more than 300 employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More layoffs are expected to hit the Las Vegas valley. According to the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation’s recent WARN list, on January 1, 2021, The Smith Center will layoff 163 employees who were previously furloughed.

The Smith Center of the Performing Arts has been closed, and staff have been furloughed since March 17 because of the stay home orders put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Optum RX is expected to layoff 161 employees when it closes its pharmacy located at Briova Drive on December 24. The batch of layoffs is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, that’s not the last of the cuts. According to the WARN letter submitted by Optum RX, there will be an additional 26 people laid off in January 2021.

Optum RX employees are expected to receive 60 days of compensation and benefits when they are let go.