Walmart, Sam’s Club now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at 50 Nevada pharmacies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People are now able to walk-in to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across Nevada.

The vaccines will be offered for walk-up and scheduled appointments as supplies allow at 50 pharmacies in the state, the company stated in a news release Tuesday.

Click HERE to make an appointment online at Walmart. Click HERE to make an appointment at Sam’s Club.

The pharmacies are administering all three available vaccines, including Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen.

Individuals do not need to be a Sam’s Club member to get the shot.

Additionally, the company is rolling out new programs to increase vaccine access and address hesitancy towards getting the shot.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are strongly encouraging, but not mandating, associates to get vaccinated. The retailers are:

offering appointments to associates in stores and clubs

providing two hours paid time to get a vaccination, regardless of where associates get their shots

allowing associates to get the vaccine during their shifts if vaccines are being offered at their location

Both Walmart and Sam’s Club have also enhanced their COVID-19 emergency leave policy to include three days of paid leave for associates that experience vaccine side effects.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”