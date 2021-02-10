Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will start administering COVID-19 vaccines in Nevada on Feb. 12

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Nevada through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb 12, 2021. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Nevada.

“As we continue the largest and most complex vaccination rollout in our nation’s history, I am glad the State of Nevada will work collaboratively with the federal government, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as our federal allocation allows,” said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. “This program will help provide convenient, community-based locations for Nevadans to access the vaccine.”

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week. The goal is to reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Nevada, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers, and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Walmart is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states. For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine