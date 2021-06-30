Visitors, locals share concerns about large gatherings as Clark County vaccination rate lags behind

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With so many major events returning to Las Vegas, how can we keep the spread of the COVID-19 virus under control?

This conversation started gaining attention after some people posted to social media, saying they got the virus after attending Golden Knights games. T-Mobile Arena was at full capacity, with 18,000 fans.

Health district officials say they have not traced any outbreak to a game but encourage those wanting to attend these events to get vaccinated.

As Las Vegas welcomes back major concerts and events, only 46% of the eligible population in Clark County has their first dose of the vaccine.

“It does make me nervous to see that so many people are ‘vaccinated’ because they don’t have on a mask,” said Andre Neal, visiting from St. Louis.

Throughout the next two weeks, two popular concerts will play at Allegiant Stadium, and a UFC fight will be hosted at T-Mobile Arena.

While there are safety measures in place, some are wondering how closely they are being followed by guests.

“I was expecting more, and when you see virtually none or less than 10%, it kind of got my attention. But that was yesterday afternoon, and I finally got accustomed to it,” said Dwight Pruett, visiting from Texas.

MGM Resorts, which operates T-Mobile Arena, released a statement saying they are strongly encouraging employees and the community to get the vaccine, and fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask.

Allegiant Stadium’s website states those who are unvaccinated must wear masks inside the stadium.

Both venues are following guidelines from the CDC.

As COVID-19 cases start to rise, some have mixed feelings on whether or not they are comfortable in big crowds.

“When we’re indoors we have our mask on, so we’re trying to remain safe,” Neal said. “But both of us are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, but you can still catch COVID.”

“I am very comfortable because I have been vaccinated and I feel very confident that I’m protected from my vaccine,” said Jolyne Thompson, visiting from Texas. “So, I don’t care really if somebody else doesn’t want to get the vaccine.”

According to the health district, there is no current discussion about increasing restrictions on venues or businesses in the county.