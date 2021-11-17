‘VAX Facts for Kids’ Town Hall: Parents discuss COVID-19 vaccination for their children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vanessa Murphy hosted a special edition of 8 News Now to speak with parents and medical professionals regarding children as young as 5-years-old being able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The goal was to create a judgment-free zone, hold a productive discussion and help families sort through information.

A group of unvaccinated and vaccinated parents joined the discussion on zoom.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine has received FDA approval for kids ages five and up.

It’s coming up on @8NewsNow at 4:30pm. pic.twitter.com/2ApxiuEhU6 — Vanessa_Murphy (@Vanessa_Murphy) November 18, 2021

Parents both for and against the covid-19 vaccine for children shared their thoughts, while doctors explained what they believe the benefits and risks are of the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

Doctor Rutu Ezhuthachan, also known as Doctor E, a board-certified pediatrician, and Joann Rupiper, a chief administrative nurse at Southern Nevada Health District joined Murphy in the studio to answer questions.

A father of two, Bryan Almero told 8 News Now that he and his wife are vaccinated. One of their children is eligible for the vaccine, but he is on the fence.

Mother of two Skyler Goodman says she is not vaccinated and does not plan on getting her children vaccinated. One concern is what she explained as a “fast-tracked process” for the vaccine.

A mom of two, Jacqueline Cooper says she is for the vaccine, but one of her concerns is resistance to the vaccine, meaning people are refusing to get the vaccine for themselves, their families, and their children.

The Father of six children, Bryan Dockens says he is not an anti-vaxxer but is against the COVID-19 vaccine for himself and his children.

After the discussion, Murphy asked if any parents on their panel changed their minds in one way or another after this discussion.

Watch the full ‘VAX Facts For Kids’ Town Hall video above.