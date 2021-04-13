Valley residents react to J&J news; many still choose getting vaccinated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are recommending the pause of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. This is so they can review six rare blood clot cases among the 6.8 million doses administered so far.

8 News Now spoke with people waiting to get vaccinated at the Las Vegas Convention Center about the news. They say they know there are possible side effects with all the vaccines.

Despite the news and not having the option of the one-and-done shot, people are still glad to get Moderna or Pfizer. We were told there were signs at the convention center that said the site was not offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Debora Weinert and Joshua Bryant got their second shot Tuesday.

“It’s science after all,” said Weinert. “So obviously, something can happen, you know, we always take chances.”

Bryant, who got the Pfizer vaccine, urged, “Read about it, research it, try to make sure it’s actual real news. Don’t listen to the people that are talking nonsense.”

Carlos Perez received the Moderna vaccine, “To my family, personally, I have been pushing for them to get it. I mean, I lost a brother and a niece because of that, and I wouldn’t want to lose any more family members.”

8 News Now also spoke with people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We had researched all three, and my husband and I both decided on Johnson & Johnson,” shared Jen Marini.

She was vaccinated a month ago. Marini suffers from numerous autoimmune issues, and after asking around, she decided on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The only side effect she had was a headache.

“There’s always going to be people with reactions,” she said. “You have to expect that. And birth control pills, you have more chances of blood clots.”

Justin Flashner, 19, got the J&J vaccine last week at Cashman Center.

“I didn’t hear it until my parents told me about it,” he shared. “It’s a little scary that it’s happened to people, but I’m not hesitant or worried about it.”

Flashner’s side effects were just chills.

“Science is not perfect. Something is bound to happen at some point to some person,” he said. “It wasn’t going to be all sunshine and rainbows. There was going to be some setbacks.”

Marini and Flashner’s biggest fear now is that this news will prevent others from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Yes, there’s going to be some negatives, but in the long term, is a really positive thing for the entire country,” Flashner encouraged. “I still believe everyone should get the vaccine.”

There are now extended hours at the convention center, allowing for an additional 500 appointments. They will now be open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.