‘Vaccines after dark’: AREA15 to host pop-up vaccine clinic on June 14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an effort to get more Southern Nevadans vaccinated, AREA15 will be turning into a coronavirus vaccine site later this month.

The entertainment district located near the Las Vegas Strip will host a pop-up clinic on June 14.

“Vaccines After Dark” will offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Courtesy: AREA15

The event will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in AREA15’s outdoor venue, A-Lot. All of the visitors who receive a shot will be given complimentary ice cream from Emack & Bolio’s.



The business is encouraging guests to stay late for “Industry Night” and enjoy 25% off experiences and activations after 10 p.m.

Discounts during Industry Night include the following:

Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite

Museum Fiasco

Five Iron Golf

Dueling Axes

Food and drinks at The Beast by Todd English and Oddwood Bar

There will also be live entertainment at Oddwood featuring DJs GRECO, GMBT and 530 beginning at 10 p.m.

Those wishing to stay after receiving their vaccinations must show a valid Nevada I.D. to receive the discount. After 10 p.m., AREA15 is 21 years or older only.