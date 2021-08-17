Vaccine proof: Controversy builds as more venues begin requiring COVID-19 shots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The decision on whether to be vaccinated or not now depends on whether you want to be able to do things like ditch the mask at a concert or sporting event.

Ariel Ives says she spent well over $16,000 on season tickets for Raiders games. She now doesn’t plan to go, because she will not get the COVED vaccine while she is still breastfeeding.

“I just don’t like being put in a position to have to choose,” Ives said.

“Especially after 2020, where we weren’t able to go. So now we kind of feel like we’re put between a rock and a hard place where we’ll probably have to give up our season tickets this season,” she said.

The list doesn’t just stop at Raiders games, and the decisions aren’t coming without controversy.

Some venues didn’t even wait for Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s recommendation.

The company that owns the 5,000 seat theater at Resorts World says that by Oct. 1, all guests and staff need to be vaccinated. Until then, it’s either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Wilson Kwok is fully vaccinated, but he’s still against having to show proof of vaccination at events.

“I believe it’s individual choice,” Kwok said. “I would voice my opposition to the venue.”

Others, like Las Vegans Mia Blaisdel and Derrick Leong, like the plan.

“Yeah, I think it’s great because especially with that many people,” Blaisdel said.

“I think that’s a major stepping stone for Las Vegas to kind of set the precedent for the states,” Leong said.

In response to the governor’s recommendation, Caesars Entertainment says, “At this time, we don’t have any changes to share regarding our venue policy, which requires all guests to remain in their face covering throughout the performance regardless of vaccination status.”

Several other big venues have not responded to requests for comment.

When it comes to conventions, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says they will leave it up to each trade show to decide if they want guests to be fully vaccinated.