Vaccine Information: Where, when you could get your shot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Questions are arising as more information trickles in on Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution process.

On Jan. 11, Gov. Sisolak and his team of health officials announced changes to the state’s vaccine playbook, which now clarify priorities for vaccinating specific groups of people.

Instead of “tiers,” the distribution method is outlined in two “lanes” in the playbook. There’s the “general population” lane, and the “frontline/essential workforce” lane. When you get the vaccine depends on which lane you are in.

The first step is to fill out the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form.

You will be contacted when you are eligible to get the vaccine. The big question: When will that be?

Frontline and essential workers — including law enforcement, teachers, healthcare, food service and hospitality — will be able to get vaccinated at several sites. These sites include Western High School, UNLV School of Medicine and others.

Southern Nevada Health District Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen says the plan is to create mega vaccination centers at Cashman Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center. These are expected to open at the end of this week.

“Our expectation is to be able to deliver about 40-45,000 vaccinations a week,” he noted.

If you are not in that group, you are in the “general population” lane. The plan for this group is to receive vaccinations from pharmacies.

“There is an agreement between the state and local pharmacies — Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Smith’s — where those entities will provide the vaccination to the seniors,” Dr. Leguen said.

#COVID19 Vaccine: We’re working through the first group of people, including #healthcare workers and first responders, right now. We will provide vaccine updates on our website. When can you get vaccinated? For information, visit: https://t.co/W3mnpUFFnf pic.twitter.com/FLbqJiusRy — SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) January 12, 2021

The state, Dr. Leguen notes, will send vaccines directly to the pharmacies to distribute to the general population prioritized groups.

The health district is waiting for more details on that plan from the state, and expects them to release that in a week or two.

While you wait, you can fill out the form online now.