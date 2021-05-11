Vaccine hubs at Convention Center, Galleria mall offers convenience for those wanting to be vaccinated

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — More vaccination sites are popping up across the Las Vegas valley. And the Las Vegas Convention Center is continuing its drive thru vaccine clinics.

The convention center has been a big vaccine hub and central location to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s currently doing drive-thru vaccinations Tuesday through Saturday, but there are other locations to make it as convenient as possible, and they also offer incentives!

Tuesday was day one of the vaccines being administered at a clinic at the “Galleria at Sunset” mall, and things were off to a steady start.

“While people are out shopping at the malls or walking through, we want to attract them into this location and give them that opportunty,” said Michael Charlton, vaccine clinic pod manager.

The clinic will be operating at the Galleria for the next six weeks. It’s a new approach to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

“I just came in, and I went through the process; it was Super easy,” said Tiara Conger, who received the vaccine at the Galleria mall. “It took like 10 or 15 seconds; it was super easy.”

The Galleria location is also convenient for anyone who lives in the area.

“I would rather be COVID free than lay in the hospital worried about it,” said David Bacon,” who received the vaccine at the Galleria mall.

The clinic is administering Pfizer, and the first or second dose is available.

“I believe anyone that walks into this location we are going to be able to get them a vaccination,” Charlton said.

And to entice people to get vaccinated, even more, the clinic is giving out a free goodie bag from the mall.

“Yea, it was super cute. [It] had some snacks,” said Bonee Dasu, patron. “It would be nice to show people that I get a little extra something.”

The vaccine clinic at the Galleria is Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted.

At the Las Vegas Convention Center, the drive-through operates Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.