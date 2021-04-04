Vaccine eligibility expands Monday, but some say they aren’t ready for their shots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanding in Nevada, and starting Monday, those 16 and older can get their first shot.

Nevada’s test positivity rate continues on a downward trend and as more Nevadans get the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials hope the number of cases will continue to drop.

While this is positive news in the fight against COVID, some people 8 News Now spoke to say they are just not ready for their shot quite yet.

“I am deathly terrified of needles, so I won’t be getting it until I need to, but if it comes down to it, I’m not going to fight it, if it’s a requirement,” said local, Jessie Jenkins.

“For me, it’s a personal choice. I’m not going to get it, because I feel like I had it and I have the immunities. My children are 18, 20 and 22, so if they want to get it, then I support that,” said local, Bradley Cook.

“I am one of those people that is not going to get the vaccine until I’m forced to,” said Sharon Sivalenka. “I’m not going to fight it if they say I must, to travel, but I’m not ready for it.”

On the other hand, there are those that are ready and excited for their opportunity.

“I think it’s going to be great because we have to control this pandemic. As soon as I can, I will go and get it,” said Alejandro Perez.

“I work in a hotel, so I think getting our employees vaccinated is important. I should get vaccinated within a couple weeks,” said Marco Arizpe.

As for the lines expected this week, the Southern Nevada Health District says they are prepared for the influx of people as their online appointment system has been running smoothly for several weeks now.