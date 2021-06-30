Vaccine clinics, incentives encourage Nevadans to get vaccinated against COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of COVID-19 vaccination doses being administered in Nevada is on the downslope, a trend that started mid-April. It’s continued even after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced cash incentives for those getting a shot.

Only about 45% of all eligible Nevadans have received their vaccine.

So, the big question now is what more can the community do to encourage those who have not been vaccinated yet to do so?

Pop-up clinic organizers tell us they’re trying to hammer it home that the vaccine is safe and effective.

“It’s just ensuring that we’re meeting the community where they are at,” said Maria Nieto Orta, state coordinator for Mi Familia Vota.

A La Bonita Supermarket in the northwest valley played host to a pop-up clinic Wednesday night, put on by Mi Familia Vota. Efforts are ramping up, especially with the current numbers.

Nieto Orta tells 8 News Now one reason for plateauing vaccinations and the point of the event is limited access to minority communities.

But how do they convince those who now can get a shot but still won’t?

“If they’re like, ‘No, like, I have questions,’ once again, we have medical professionals here, in which they can answer that question, which drives them to get the vaccine,” Nieto Orta explained.

We asked Congressman Steven Horsford about “Vax Nevada Days,” which will give vaccinated Nevadans a total of $5 million in prizes at random.

“I’m for anything that helps people understand the importance,” he said.

What about those who still won’t budge?

The congressman shares, “I think the most effective way is by family member, to friend, to church member.”

Even First Friday is working with the fire department to host its second vaccine clinic pop-up for their July event.

“It’s important to remind people of what we’re coming through right now and what we’re coming out of,” stressed Corey Fagan, executive director of the First Friday Foundation, “as we gather back together to be as safe as we can possibly be.”

The ultimate goal, Nieto Orta says, “We need to ensure that the curve is going down.”

Vax Nevada Days kicks off July 8 and runs through Aug. 26. Winners will be announced each week, and only those who’ve gotten the vaccine are eligible.