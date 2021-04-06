Vaccinations resume at Cashman Center, and the Las Vegas Convention Center for residents 16 and older

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vaccinations resumed at both Cashman Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center for Las Vegas valley residents 16 and older. Travis Haldeman, a fire engineer for Clark County, who manages the site, says they have been preparing for weeks.

There were lines at Cashman Center, but they moved quickly. The wait time was about 30 minutes.

So far, they have been administering more than 6,000 vaccines a day, but they plan to do more moving forward.

Justin Flashner came with his dad and brother Matthew to get vaccinated.

“I’d say most people my age should get it because most people my age want to get back out and be able to get back to a somewhat similar life we had before, and with the vaccine, we will definitely be able to do that said Justin.

“I was finally able to get my driver’s license, so I want to start going out doing more things; that’s what it is to be a teenager,” Matthew said.

While everyone 16 and older is now eligible, many people are still concerned about getting it. The Southern Nevada Health District plans to continue outreach to change people’s minds.