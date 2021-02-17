VA Southern Nevada to vaccinate veterans 65+, will host first dose walk-in clinic

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) will host a walk-in first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Feb. 21, serving veterans ages 65 and older. This comes after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Nevadans 65-69-years-old are now eligible for the vaccine.

The clinic will be from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

The first 1,000 VASNHS-enrolled veterans in the eligible age range will receive the Pfizer vaccine for their first dose. The VA says if demand exceeds that number, veterans will be scheduled for another time.

This clinic will not be for those waiting on their second dose.

Eligible veterans can make an appointment for their vaccine at the North Las Vegas medical center by calling (702) 791-9185. Hours for the vaccine clinic are 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays

The VA reminds veterans that their appointments are time blocks and not an exact time, and that they should be prepared for a brief wait.

Veterans under the age of 65 are asked not to call the appointment lane. They should wait until the VA contacts them for their age group.

Veterans who received their first dose should receive their second dose at the same clinic.