VA Southern Nevada set to hit COVID-19 vaccine milestone Friday

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) is set to reach a milestone on Jan. 29, administering its 10,000th dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The system has also expanded vaccine eligibility to more veterans.

VASNHS administered its first vaccine on December 16, 2020. Since then, it has vaccinated 5,200 veterans and 2,400 healthcare workers, with a veteran vaccination rate of 8.89%.

The system boasted veteran and staff vaccination rates higher than the VA’s national averages.

“We are proud to be one of the leaders in vaccinations not only within Southern Nevada, but among VA facilities nationwide,” said William J. Caron, VASNHS director and CEO, in a news release.

The numbers are as follows:

8.89% of VASNHS veterans vaccinated > 8.07% national VA average

74.14% of VASNHS staff vaccinated > 61.89% national VA average

VASNHS also provided the following guidelines for eligible groups. They may be vaccinated at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center:

Veterans age 80+: May be vaccinated on a walk-in basis during normal vaccine clinic hours, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays

May be vaccinated on a walk-in basis during normal vaccine clinic hours, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays Veterans ages 70-79: May reserve a day and time block, which will not include an exact appointment time. VASNHS says veterans should be prepared for a brief wait. Call (702) 791-9185.

May reserve a day and time block, which will not include an exact appointment time. VASNHS says veterans should be prepared for a brief wait. Call (702) 791-9185. Veterans under 70: VASNHS asks you not to contact the reservation line but instead wait for the system to contact you when scheduling is available for your age group.

If you are a veteran who is high-risk, please contact your primary care team with any scheduling or vaccine questions.

VASNHS says vaccines will be administered in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and VA guidelines, focusing on priority groups. Those who have received their first vaccines should return for their second vaccines at the same location three weeks later.