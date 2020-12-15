VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to health care workers Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) announced Tuesday it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline health care workers on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

VASNHS says it is part of the initial group of 37 VA medical centers across the country that began receiving and administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.

“Ultimately, the department’s goal is to offer the vaccine to all Veterans receiving care at VA,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “As increased vaccine supply is obtained, VA plans to distribute these vaccines at additional facilities to provide the vaccine to more Veterans and employees.”

The VASNHS says COVID-19 vaccine implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine will be available.

As vaccine supply becomes increasingly available, VA plans to distribute vaccines at additional facilities to offer the vaccine to more Veterans and employees.

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine — 12,675 doses — arrived in Las Vegas Monday morning and health officials began delivering it to hospitals, where health care workers were the first to receive shots.

Veterans seeking additional information can sign up to get updated information through VA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Keep Me Informed tool, visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage, contact their care team, or visit their facility website.