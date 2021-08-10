Unvaccinated CCSD staff seen waiting in line for COVID testing at Mojave High

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teacher reached out to 8 News Now Tuesday afternoon with a photo and video that shows unvaccinated Clark County School District (CCSD) staff waiting in line for COVID-19 testing.

Yvonne Percell captured the scene at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas. The campus is one of eight zones that are conducting testing for employees.

School district rules say if you’re not vaccinated, you must be tested for the virus weekly. If you don’t comply, then you don’t work.

Several CCSD employees were fuming over the conditions of having to wait out in the sun without any water or shade. We were told by one teacher that this is all on their personal time to get tested after school hours.

Currently, there is no line due to officials and police turning people away due to the lack of tests available. We reached out to the district, and they are looking into the matter.

We have also reached out to the teacher’s union in regards to this issue and the options to expedite the process.