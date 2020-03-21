UNR student studying abroad tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A University of Nevada, Reno student has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement released by the school, the student was infected with the disease while studying abroad.

Below is a statement that was sent to the University of Nevada, Reno community:

To the members of our University Community:

Since the beginning of the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), our entire University community has been working diligently to mitigate the impact of this virus. As of this writing, we have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our campus, although the number of cases in Washoe County and Nevada continues to rise. Today we learned that COVID-19 has impacted a member of our University, however. A University student who had been studying abroad has tested positive for COVID-19. The student traveled directly home and has not returned to campus. The student has been following the 14-day mandated self-quarantining protocol. Through phone calls and emails, the student has been in regular remote contact with medical professionals from our Student Health Center. The student is remaining at home and is in isolation, under the medical care of health providers, and is recovering. On behalf of the University, we want this student and the student’s family to know that our entire University community sends our support for a quick recovery. This situation is a reminder that to all of us, wherever we are, how important it is to follow preventative measures and social distancing protocols. It is evident that COVID-19 is presenting us all with unprecedented challenges. We appreciate all of the cooperation that we have seen from our students, faculty, and staff. Yesterday it was Over the past two weeks the university community has taken steps to diminish the assemblage and grouping of people on our campus in order to “flatten” the spread of coronavirus. The vast majority of our students, faculty, and staff are now working remotely. We are delivering classes remotely once the spring break ends on March 23. We continue to take the extra measures that the public health community, Gov. Steve Sisolak, and NHSE Chancellor Thom Reilly are asking of all Nevadans: implementing social distancing, sanitizing surfaces, working from home. Now more than ever, we must remain ever-vigilant in these efforts. As a campus community, we must continue to make the responsible decisions that will help us limit the spread of COVID -19 in order to protect us all.

Just Thursday, UNR announced that students had until March 25 to move out of the dorms on campus. However, after receiving backlash for the impossible date of having everything out in five days, UNR revised its plan and said students will have until May 13 to move out of the dorms.

They will also receive a 25% refund of their rental agreement. Students, such as international students, who may not have other housing alternatives can remain on campus and be responsible for the completion of their rental and meal contracts.