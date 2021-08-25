UNLV testing, vaccination site closed Sunday night, some upcoming dates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at UNLV’s Stan Fulton Building will be temporarily closed duie to special events occurring at UNLV.

Tests and vaccinations will not be available on:

Thursday night, Aug. 26

Sunday night, Aug. 29

Sunday, Sept. 5

Sunday, Sept. 19

The site’s normal hours of operation are five nights a week, Sunday through Thursday, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The site has the capacity to offer about 500 tests and 300 vaccinations each night of operation on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The tests and vaccinations are free. The site’s address is 801 E. Flamingo Road off Paradise Road.

The site has administered about 7,100 tests and 600 vaccinations since operations began the first week of August.

While no appointments are necessary for tests or vaccinations, members of the public seeking COVID-19 tests at the site are encouraged to set up an account online with Color, the lab providing contracted lab testing services. The account registration process enables clients to receive their test results through the phone number or email address they provide. Pre-registration is not an appointment, but if more people are registered in advance it will help the drive-through process at the site move more efficiently.

A Color registration link for the Stan Fulton site is posted on the testing site calendar of the Southern Nevada Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-testing or by going directly to the registration link at https://tinyurl.com/yhvadbjv.

Tests are self-swab PCR tests. Results take about 72 hours to process.