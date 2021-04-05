UNLV handles 2,200 COVID-19 vaccine appointments on first day of 16-and-up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a day many have been waiting for — everyone 16 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

At UNLV, it was non-stop all day.

On Monday morning, a line around the student center was a signal that people have been waiting.

But the lines are moving quickly, and it feels like a weight off their shoulders for many who have been isolating for more than a year.

Michael O. Gardner, president and CEO of the UNLV School of Medicine, said, “It’s terrific that finally we’ved opened up to the public.”

About 2,200 people had appointments to be vaccinated for COVID-19 on Monday.

Zoe Mealey, 18, said she was worried about the lines. “Thought it was going to take me forever, but actually I got through pretty quick,” she said.

“The shot was not bad at all. I’m actually really afraid of needles. I sat there, the guy talked me through it, it was quick and painless,” she said.

Mealey said she has had the necessary vaccines throughout her life and wants to do her part to remain healthy.

Just like Shaun Aque, 23, who moved from Hawaii. He thought he’d have to wait until summer.

“I felt safe throughout the whole process and feeling good right now,” Aque said.

His message to those not convinced that they should get the vaccine right away:

“I will still encourage the younger people, especially 16 and up, to get it because it’s not only for you but to keep our elders safe as well,” Aque said.

“We can handle the capacity were excited about it,” Garner said.

UNLV has appointments open for the rest of the week, including Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Convention Center and Cashman Center resume vaccinations Tuesday morning.

For appointments at UNLV, click here.