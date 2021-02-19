Unexpected photo: California woman shocked to receive Real ID of her wearing a mask

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Sacramento woman received her new California Real ID in the mail, but it had a picture she wasn’t expecting. The Department of Motor Vehicles issued the license with a picture of Lesly Pilgrim wearing her face mask.

But according to Pilgrim, the only reason she was wearing a face mask in the picture was workers were very strict. She said she didn’t want to risk taking off her mask without explicit instructions for fear she’d be sent to the back of the long line.

When it was her turn to take her picture, the DMV employee took two photos, one of her still wearing the mask and a second picture without it.

A spokesperson with the DMV said this instance shows there was an oversight. The agency is now investigating how this may have happened.

While the woman’s Real ID is technically valid, the department would issue her a new one showing a photo without her mask.

CBS Newspath and KOVR contributed to the information obtained for this story.