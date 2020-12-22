UMC surpasses 2,000 when it comes to vaccinating staff with COVID-19 vaccines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – University Medical Center hit a milestone Tuesday when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Since receiving its first allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine just eight days ago, UMC says it has administered more than 2,000 staff vaccinations. That number is half of UMC’s 4,000 employees who work across its hospital campus and ambulatory clinic locations.

UMC says it has already vaccinated front-line health care workers who are at the highest risk of exposure, so now all UMC employees can get vaccinated. It’s also available to providers and contractors who regularly and primarily work at the establishment.

“UMC has provided COVID-19 vaccinations to a significant portion of our workforce, promoting the safest possible clinical environment for our team members and patients,” said UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling. “Looking toward the future, the COVID-19 vaccine will have a lasting impact on UMC and our community as a whole.”

UMC says it will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for its staff in the coming days and weeks. UMC says it also plans to begin administering the second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to UMC staff on Jan. 4, 2021.

UMC expects to receive its first allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the near future. On Dec. 14, UMC became the first hospital in Nevada to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to front-line health care workers.